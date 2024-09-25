Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (87-71) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-79)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-230) | SF: (+190)

ARI: (-230) | SF: (+190) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-114) | SF: +1.5 (-105)

ARI: -1.5 (-114) | SF: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 13-6, 3.74 ERA vs Mason Black (Giants) - 1-4, 5.88 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (13-6) to the mound, while Mason Black (1-4) will answer the bell for the Giants. When Gallen starts, his team is 14-13-0 against the spread this season. Gallen's team is 14-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants have a 3-4-0 ATS record in Black's seven starts that had a set spread. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in five of Black's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (65.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Giants, Arizona is the favorite at -230, and San Francisco is +190 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Giants are -105 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -114.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Giants on Sept. 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 53, or 62.4%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Arizona has been listed as a favorite of -230 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 92 of 157 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 83-74-0 against the spread in their 157 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 32 of the 72 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Giants have played in 156 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-72-5).

The Giants have covered 50% of their games this season, going 78-78-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has 144 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .566. All three of those stats lead Arizona hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks ninth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is batting .231 with 21 doubles, 14 triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks, while slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 114th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Carroll enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with three walks and two RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has 141 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.318/.468.

Christian Walker has 26 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has accumulated a .330 on-base percentage and a .463 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .247.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 82nd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos paces his team with 125 hits. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is currently 39th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Michael Conforto is batting .234 with 27 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 41 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, nine triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

9/24/2024: 11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/23/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/4/2024: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/3/2024: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/5/2024: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/3/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/21/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/20/2024: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!