Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25
On Wednesday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the San Francisco Giants.
Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (87-71) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-79)
- Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID
Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-230) | SF: (+190)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-114) | SF: +1.5 (-105)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 13-6, 3.74 ERA vs Mason Black (Giants) - 1-4, 5.88 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (13-6) to the mound, while Mason Black (1-4) will answer the bell for the Giants. When Gallen starts, his team is 14-13-0 against the spread this season. Gallen's team is 14-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants have a 3-4-0 ATS record in Black's seven starts that had a set spread. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in five of Black's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.
Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (65.5%)
Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Giants, Arizona is the favorite at -230, and San Francisco is +190 playing on the road.
Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread
- The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Giants are -105 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -114.
Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under
- Diamondbacks versus Giants on Sept. 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have won in 53, or 62.4%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Arizona has been listed as a favorite of -230 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
- Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 92 of 157 chances this season.
- The Diamondbacks are 83-74-0 against the spread in their 157 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Giants have won 32 of the 72 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).
- San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Giants have played in 156 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-72-5).
- The Giants have covered 50% of their games this season, going 78-78-0 against the spread.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Ketel Marte has 144 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .566. All three of those stats lead Arizona hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average, as well.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks ninth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Corbin Carroll is batting .231 with 21 doubles, 14 triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks, while slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- He is 114th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Carroll enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with three walks and two RBI.
- Eugenio Suarez has 141 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.318/.468.
- Christian Walker has 26 home runs, 83 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Matt Chapman has accumulated a .330 on-base percentage and a .463 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .247.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 82nd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.
- Heliot Ramos paces his team with 125 hits. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- He is currently 39th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Michael Conforto is batting .234 with 27 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 41 walks.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, nine triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks.
Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head
- 9/24/2024: 11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/23/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 9/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/4/2024: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 9/3/2024: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/5/2024: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/4/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/3/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/21/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/20/2024: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
