Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20

The San Francisco Giants versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants (76-75) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-72)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network

Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-116) | ARI: (-102)

SF: (-116) | ARI: (-102) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-176)

SF: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 10-12, 3.45 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 11-7, 3.57 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (10-12, 3.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Kelly (11-7, 3.57 ERA). Webb's team is 9-22-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Webb's team has won 52.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-9). The Diamondbacks are 15-12-0 against the spread when Kelly starts. The Diamondbacks are 6-7 in Kelly's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (50.7%)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Diamondbacks reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-116) and Arizona as the underdog (-102) despite being the home team.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +146 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -176.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Giants versus Diamondbacks on September 20 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (53.8%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 40-34 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 151 opportunities.

The Giants are 66-85-0 against the spread in their 151 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 79 total times this season. They've finished 39-40 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Arizona has gone 30-38 (44.1%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 151 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-79-6).

The Diamondbacks have an 82-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.3% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is batting .289 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 37 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .520.

Flores hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three walks and three RBI.

LaMonte Wade Jr leads San Francisco in OBP (.378) this season, fueled by 107 hits. He's batting .264 while slugging .419.

His batting average is 69th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Wade heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco with 126 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .424.

Estrada has logged a hit or more in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two walks and two RBI.

J.D. Davis has 18 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has accumulated an on-base percentage of .361 and has 149 hits, both team-high figures for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .283 and slugging .505.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average is 16th, his on-base percentage is 23rd, and he is 18th in slugging.

Carroll takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Ketel Marte leads his team with a .487 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has 35 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 60 walks while batting .257.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .265 with 34 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/19/2023: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/1/2022: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-4 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/31/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/25/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2023: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2023: 8-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/3/2023: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/2/2023: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/1/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/14/2023: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

