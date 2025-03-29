Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (1-1) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-3)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and MARQ

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | CHC: (+110)

ARI: (-130) | CHC: (+110) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194)

ARI: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Diamondbacks will look to Brandon Pfaadt against the Cubs and Shota Imanaga. Pfaadt and his team were 16-16-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Pfaadt appeared in 19 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 12-7 in those contests. Imanaga has started just one game with a set spread, which the Cubs failed to cover. The Cubs were named the moneyline underdog for one Imanaga start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (52.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -130 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Cubs are -194 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are +160.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Cubs on March 29, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks were favorites in 89 games last season and came away with the win 55 times (61.8%) in those contests.

Last year, Arizona won 39 of 58 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents hit the over in 94 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline 75 times last season. They finished 36-39 in those games.

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer last year, Chicago went 22-22 (50%).

The Cubs played in 158 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-80-6).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte collected 147 hits, posted an OBP of .372 and a .560 SLG last season.

Corbin Carroll slashed .231/.322/.428 and finished with an OPS of .749.

Josh Naylor ended his last campaign with 137 hits, an OBP of .320, plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Eugenio Suarez slashed .256/.319/.469 and finished with an OPS of .788.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner had a .373 slugging percentage and a .273 batting average last year.

Ian Happ hit .243 with 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 80 walks.

Seiya Suzuki had an OBP of .366 with 145 hits last season.

Dansby Swanson hit .242 with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 54 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Head to Head

3/28/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/21/2024: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/20/2024: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/19/2024: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/17/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/16/2024: 12-11 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-11 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/15/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/17/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2023: 7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!