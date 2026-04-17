Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Friday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (11-8) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (7-11)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SNET

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-126) | TOR: (+108)

ARI: (-126) | TOR: (+108) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+155) | TOR: +1.5 (-188)

ARI: -1.5 (+155) | TOR: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka (Diamondbacks) - 3-0, 2.87 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 1-2, 7.82 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Mike Soroka (3-0) against the Blue Jays and Eric Lauer (1-2). Soroka and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Soroka's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Lauer's three starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have always been the moneyline underdog when Lauer starts this season.

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Arizona is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +108 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Arizona is +155 to cover the runline.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Blue Jays on April 17, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been listed as the favorite three times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.

Oddsmakers have given Arizona the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -126 moneyline listed for this contest.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 11 of 19 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 15-4-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-3).

Toronto is 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 18 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-9-0).

The Blue Jays have put together a 5-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 19 hits and an OBP of .394 to go with a slugging percentage of .607. All three of those stats are best among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .311 batting average, as well.

He is 24th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .383 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks, while slugging .660 with an on-base percentage of .408.

Vargas takes a 12-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .375 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .274 this season.

Perdomo takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two walks.

Ketel Marte has been key for Arizona with 15 hits, an OBP of .273 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Marte heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez has collected 19 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .292 and slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 39th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Gimenez enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .436 on-base percentage while slugging .431. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .323.

He ranks 15th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Daulton Varsho is batting .266 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Ernie Clement is slugging .356 to pace his team.

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