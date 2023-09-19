DeVonta Smith Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith will match up with the 23rd-ranked passing defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (248.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 7:15 PM ET on Monday.

For more info on Smith, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, check out this article before his upcoming game against the Buccaneers.

Smith vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.28

9.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.56

67.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 29.8 fantasy points in 2023 (14.9 per game), Smith is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 57th overall.

Through two games this season, Smith has accumulated 29.8 total fantasy points, grabbing 11 balls (on 15 targets) for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Smith posted 19.1 fantasy points, tallying four receptions on five targets for 131 yards and one TD.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Buccaneers' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

The Buccaneers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

