DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Las Vegas Raiders and their 17th-ranked passing defense (211.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Smith's next game against the Raiders, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

DeVonta Smith Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.63

60.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Smith is currently the 21st-ranked player in fantasy (95th overall), with 101.9 total fantasy points (7.8 per game).

During his last three games Smith has been targeted 27 times, with 15 receptions for 174 yards and zero TDs, leading to 17.4 fantasy points (5.8 per game) during that period.

Smith has accumulated 31.1 total fantasy points (6.2 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 20 balls (on 39 targets) for 251 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Smith's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 24.3 fantasy points. He also had nine receptions (on 11 targets) for 183 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, DeVonta Smith delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (0.8 points) in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, catching one ball for eight yards.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas is yet to allow someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Las Vegas has allowed five players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed only two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Las Vegas has given up over 100 yards receiving to just two players this year.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown catch by 18 players this season.

Only one player has caught more than one TD pass against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed only one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Las Vegas has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Raiders have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

