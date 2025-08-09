FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

DeVonta Smith 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

DeVonta Smith 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

DeVonta Smith is the 24th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after putting up 131.4 fantasy points a year ago (28th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Philadelphia Eagles player, scroll down.

DeVonta Smith Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Smith's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points131.410528
2025 Projected Fantasy Points119.49629

DeVonta Smith 2024 Game-by-Game

Smith picked up 24.0 fantasy points -- six receptions, 120 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Packers8.487840
Week 2Falcons13.6107761
Week 3@Saints7.9107790
Week 6Browns12.443641
Week 7@Giants-0.221-20
Week 8@Bengals14.576851
Week 9Jaguars14.764871

DeVonta Smith vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles called a pass on 41.9% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 58.1% of the time. That offensive attack ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Smith's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
DeVonta Smith8968833811
A.J. Brown9767107979
Dallas Goedert524249629
Grant Calcaterra302429812

Want more data and analysis on DeVonta Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

