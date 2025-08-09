DeVonta Smith 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
DeVonta Smith is the 24th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after putting up 131.4 fantasy points a year ago (28th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Philadelphia Eagles player, scroll down.
DeVonta Smith Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Smith's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|131.4
|105
|28
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|119.4
|96
|29
DeVonta Smith 2024 Game-by-Game
Smith picked up 24.0 fantasy points -- six receptions, 120 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|8.4
|8
|7
|84
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|13.6
|10
|7
|76
|1
|Week 3
|@Saints
|7.9
|10
|7
|79
|0
|Week 6
|Browns
|12.4
|4
|3
|64
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|-0.2
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 8
|@Bengals
|14.5
|7
|6
|85
|1
|Week 9
|Jaguars
|14.7
|6
|4
|87
|1
DeVonta Smith vs. Other Eagles Receivers
The Eagles called a pass on 41.9% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 58.1% of the time. That offensive attack ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Smith's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|DeVonta Smith
|89
|68
|833
|8
|11
|A.J. Brown
|97
|67
|1079
|7
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|52
|42
|496
|2
|9
|Grant Calcaterra
|30
|24
|298
|1
|2
Want more data and analysis on DeVonta Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.