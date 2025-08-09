DeVonta Smith 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

DeVonta Smith is the 24th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after putting up 131.4 fantasy points a year ago (28th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Philadelphia Eagles player, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

DeVonta Smith Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Smith's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 131.4 105 28 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 119.4 96 29

DeVonta Smith 2024 Game-by-Game

Smith picked up 24.0 fantasy points -- six receptions, 120 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 8.4 8 7 84 0 Week 2 Falcons 13.6 10 7 76 1 Week 3 @Saints 7.9 10 7 79 0 Week 6 Browns 12.4 4 3 64 1 Week 7 @Giants -0.2 2 1 -2 0 Week 8 @Bengals 14.5 7 6 85 1 Week 9 Jaguars 14.7 6 4 87 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

DeVonta Smith vs. Other Eagles Receivers

The Eagles called a pass on 41.9% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 58.1% of the time. That offensive attack ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Smith's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Philadelphia Eagles teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets DeVonta Smith 89 68 833 8 11 A.J. Brown 97 67 1079 7 9 Dallas Goedert 52 42 496 2 9 Grant Calcaterra 30 24 298 1 2

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on DeVonta Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.