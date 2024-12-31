Devon Achane Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Running back Devon Achane is looking at a matchup against the 15th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (120.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Miami Dolphins play the New York Jets, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Achane's next game versus the Jets, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Achane vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.37

67.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.14

25.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Achane is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player (30th overall), tallying 203.8 total fantasy points (12.7 per game).

During his last three games, Achane has delivered 36.4 total fantasy points (12.1 per game), rushing the ball 39 times for 186 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 118 yards on 15 receptions (16 targets).

Achane has put up 62.3 fantasy points (12.5 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 224 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 60 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 219 yards on 29 grabs (32 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Achane's fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, when he piled up 25.0 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 120 rushing yards on 17 carries (7.1 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Devon Achane let down his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots in Week 5, when he mustered only 1.7 fantasy points (3 carries, 18 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Jets Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this year.

New York has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Jets have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

New York has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

A total of 16 players have caught a TD pass against the Jets this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against New York this year.

Four players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jets this season.

A total of 18 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

