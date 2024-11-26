Devon Achane Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Devon Achane and the Miami Dolphins will meet the Green Bay Packers and their 12th-ranked run defense (112.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET.

Thinking about Achane for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Packers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Achane vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.3

15.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.88

65.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 30.65

30.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

Achane is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 34th overall, as he has tallied 141.5 total fantasy points (12.9 per game).

Over his last three games, Achane has totaled 39.3 fantasy points (13.1 per game) as he's scampered for 142 yards and scored one touchdown on 39 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 71 yards on 12 catches (13 targets) with two TD.

Achane has generated 84.1 fantasy points (16.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 302 yards with two touchdowns on 61 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 179 yards on 26 grabs (29 targets) with four TDs.

The highlight of Achane's fantasy campaign was a Week 9 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he went off for 63 rushing yards and one TD on 12 carries (for 24.1 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed eight balls (on eight targets) for 58 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Devon Achane had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, when he posted just 1.7 fantasy points (3 carries, 18 yards).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Green Bay has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Packers have allowed one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

Green Bay has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Packers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

