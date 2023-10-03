Devin Singletary Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Running back Devin Singletary is looking at a matchup versus the 18th-ranked rushing defense in the league (114.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Houston Texans take on the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Singletary worth considering for his upcoming game against the Falcons? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Singletary this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Singletary vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.64

4.64 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.03

30.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

0.14 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.53

6.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Singletary Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Singletary is currently the 48th-ranked fantasy player (164th overall), posting 16.2 total fantasy points (4.1 per game).

In his last three games, Singletary has put up 14.7 fantasy points (4.9 per game), rushing for 80 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 20 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 25 yards on four grabs (four targets) as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Singletary's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup in which he tallied 7.8 fantasy points -- 1-of-1 (100%), 6 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 25 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Devin Singletary had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he posted just 1.5 fantasy points (7 carries, 15 yards).

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Falcons this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Atlanta has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Falcons have given up a TD reception by five players this year.

Atlanta has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has given up at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

The Falcons have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Devin Singletary? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.