Devils vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Monday.

Devils vs Wild Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (39-29-7) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-28-5)
  • Date: Monday, March 31, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Wild Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-156)Wild (+130)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (61.8%)

Devils vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +168.

Devils vs Wild Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Wild on March 31, with the over at +114 and the under at -140.

Devils vs Wild Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Wild reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-156) and Minnesota as the underdog (+130) on the road.

