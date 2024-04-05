menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Devils vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Devils vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

On Saturday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are playing the Ottawa Senators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Senators Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (36-36-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (33-38-4)
  • Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and MSG

Devils vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Devils (-128)Senators (+106)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (51.7%)

Devils vs Senators Spread

  • The Senators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Senators are -215 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +176.

Devils vs Senators Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Senators on April 6, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Devils vs Senators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Senators, New Jersey is the favorite at -128, and Ottawa is +106 playing at home.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!