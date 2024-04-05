Devils vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6
On Saturday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are playing the Ottawa Senators.
Devils vs Senators Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (36-36-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (33-38-4)
- Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+ and MSG
Devils vs Senators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Devils (-128)
|Senators (+106)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (51.7%)
Devils vs Senators Spread
- The Senators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Senators are -215 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +176.
Devils vs Senators Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Senators on April 6, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Devils vs Senators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Senators, New Jersey is the favorite at -128, and Ottawa is +106 playing at home.