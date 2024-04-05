Devils vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

On Saturday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are playing the Ottawa Senators.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Senators Game Info

New Jersey Devils (36-36-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (33-38-4)

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+ and MSG

Devils vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-128) Senators (+106) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (51.7%)

Devils vs Senators Spread

The Senators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Senators are -215 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +176.

Devils vs Senators Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Senators on April 6, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Devils vs Senators Moneyline