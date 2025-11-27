NHL
Devils vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Buffalo Sabres.
Devils vs Sabres Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (15-7-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-10-4)
- Date: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-111)
|Sabres (-108)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Sabres win (54.3%)
Devils vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sabres are -265 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +210.
Devils vs Sabres Over/Under
- Devils versus Sabres on Nov. 28 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Devils vs Sabres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Sabres reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-111) and Buffalo as the underdog (-108) despite being the home team.