Devils vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24
The NHL's Monday schedule includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Detroit Red Wings.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Devils vs Red Wings Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (13-7-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-8-1)
- Date: Monday, November 24, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-150)
|Red Wings (+125)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (59.5%)
Devils vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Devils are +168 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -210.
Devils vs Red Wings Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Red Wings on Nov. 24, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Devils vs Red Wings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Red Wings reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-150) and Detroit as the underdog (+125) on the road.