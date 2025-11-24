Devils vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Devils vs Red Wings Game Info

New Jersey Devils (13-7-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-8-1)

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-150) Red Wings (+125) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (59.5%)

Devils vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Devils are +168 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -210.

Devils vs Red Wings Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Red Wings on Nov. 24, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Devils vs Red Wings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Red Wings reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-150) and Detroit as the underdog (+125) on the road.

