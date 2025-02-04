Devils vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The New Jersey Devils are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Penguins Game Info

New Jersey Devils (29-19-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (22-24-8)

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-152) Penguins (+126) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (60%)

Devils vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Penguins are -210 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +168.

Devils vs Penguins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Penguins on February 4, with the over at -142 and the under at +116.

Devils vs Penguins Moneyline

New Jersey is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!