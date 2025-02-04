FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Devils vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The New Jersey Devils are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, up against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Penguins Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (29-19-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (22-24-8)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-152)Penguins (+126)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (60%)

Devils vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Penguins are -210 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +168.

Devils vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Penguins on February 4, with the over at -142 and the under at +116.

Devils vs Penguins Moneyline

  • New Jersey is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog despite being at home.

