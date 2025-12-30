Devils vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

On Tuesday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Game Info

New Jersey Devils (20-16-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (17-15-6)

Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-115) Maple Leafs (-104) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.5%)

Devils vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals. The Devils are +205 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -260.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Maple Leafs on Dec. 30, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

New Jersey is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -104 underdog at home.

