NHL
Devils vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30
On Tuesday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Devils vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (20-16-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (17-15-6)
- Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-115)
|Maple Leafs (-104)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (66.5%)
Devils vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals. The Devils are +205 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -260.
Devils vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Maple Leafs on Dec. 30, with the over being +114 and the under -140.
Devils vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- New Jersey is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -104 underdog at home.