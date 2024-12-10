FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

Data Skrive

Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (18-10-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (16-9-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-140)Maple Leafs (+116)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (53%)

Devils vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-220 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +176.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • The over/under for Devils-Maple Leafs on December 10 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Devils, Toronto is the underdog at +116, and New Jersey is -140 playing at home.

