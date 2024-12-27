FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Devils vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

The NHL's Friday schedule includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Carolina Hurricanes.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Hurricanes Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (23-11-3) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (21-12-1)
  • Date: Friday, December 27, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-126)Hurricanes (+105)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.6%)

Devils vs Hurricanes Puck Line

  • The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Carolina, the underdog, is -250.

Devils vs Hurricanes Over/Under

  • Devils versus Hurricanes, on December 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Devils vs Hurricanes Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Devils, Carolina is the underdog at +105, and New Jersey is -126 playing at home.

