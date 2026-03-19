Saint Mary's (CA) vs Texas A&M College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (21-11) will be looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 7 Saint Mary's Gaels (27-5) on Thursday. This 7-10 matchup in the South Region bracket tips off at 7:35 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Game time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) win (68.7%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Saint Mary's (CA)-Texas A&M outing (in which Saint Mary's (CA) is a 2.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 147.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Mary's (CA) has compiled a 17-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas A&M has covered 16 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 57.7% of the time. That's less often than Texas A&M covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (62.5%).

The Gaels sport a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-4-0) than they do in away games (5-5-0).

This season, the Aggies are 8-9-0 at home against the spread (.471 winning percentage). Away, they are 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Mary's (CA) has been the moneyline favorite in 26 games this season and has come away with the win 24 times (92.3%) in those contests.

The Gaels have a mark of 24-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -156 or better on the moneyline.

Texas A&M has put together a 4-5 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, the Aggies have a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Mary's (CA) has a 60.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) outscores opponents by 13.6 points per game (scoring 78.2 per game to rank 116th in college basketball while allowing 64.6 per outing to rank seventh in college basketball) and has a +436 scoring differential overall.

Paulius Murauskas paces Saint Mary's (CA), scoring 18.8 points per game (65th in college basketball).

Texas A&M outscores opponents by 8.1 points per game (posting 87.7 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and allowing 79.6 per outing, 321st in college basketball) and has a +261 scoring differential.

Rashaun Agee is ranked 324th in the country with a team-leading 14.7 points per game.

The 37.1 rebounds per game the Gaels average rank 10th in the nation, and are 10.9 more than the 26.2 their opponents grab per contest.

Andrew McKeever paces the Gaels with 9.1 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball action).

The Aggies rank 70th in college basketball at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.9 their opponents average.

Agee paces the Aggies with 8.9 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) ranks 42nd in college basketball with 104.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 12th in college basketball defensively with 86.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Aggies rank 42nd in college basketball with 104.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 154th defensively with 94.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!