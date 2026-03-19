Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (34-35) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (24-46) on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and FDSSC. The matchup's point total is 233.5.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -1.5 233.5 -122 +104

Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (62.2%)

Pelicans vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 40-28-1 against the spread this season.

In the Clippers' 69 games this year, they have 37 wins against the spread.

This season, 35 of the Pelicans' games have gone over the point total out of 69 chances.

Clippers games this year have hit the over on 38 of 69 set point totals (55.1%).

New Orleans has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-13-0) than it has in road affairs (17-15-1).

In home games, the Pelicans go over the over/under 52.8% of the time (19 of 36 games). They've hit the over in 47.1% of away games (16 of 34 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.529, 18-16-0 record) than on the road (.543, 19-16-0).

Clippers games have finished above the over/under more often at home (19 times out of 34) than on the road (19 of 35) this season.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made treys per contest (sixth in league).

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the field.

Saddiq Bey averages 17.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 44.9% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Zion Williamson averages 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 59.5% from the field (ninth in league).

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard averages 28.2 points for the Clippers, plus 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Per game, John Collins gives the Clippers 13.7 points, 5.2 boards and 1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.4% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Per game, Darius Garland gives the Clippers 18.2 points, 2.4 boards and 6.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.