Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSOH

Central Division foes square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-27) visit the Chicago Bulls (28-41) at United Center, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The Cavaliers are 13.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The point total for the matchup is set at 240.5.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -13.5 240.5 -769 +540

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (77.9%)

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 29-39-1 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have played 69 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

This season, 34 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

Bulls games this year have eclipsed the over/under 47.8% of the time (33 out of 69 games with a set point total).

In home games, Cleveland has a worse record against the spread (14-20-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-19-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 13 times in 35 opportunities this season (37.1%). In road games, they have hit the over 21 times in 34 opportunities (61.8%).

Chicago has performed better against the spread at home (17-18-1) than on the road (14-19-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have finished over less often at home (14 of 36, 38.9%) than away (19 of 33, 57.6%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28 points, 4.5 boards and 5.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

James Harden averages 24 points, 4.9 boards and 8 assists, shooting 43.3% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per game.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.1 points, 3.6 assists and 8.9 rebounds.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13 points, 2.2 assists and 5 boards.

Dennis Schroder averages 11.4 points, 2.8 boards and 5 assists, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Matas Buzelis gives the Bulls 16.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in NBA).

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 8.4 boards and 8.8 assists per contest. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

The Bulls are receiving 12.8 points, 2.9 boards and 5.4 assists per game from Tre Jones.

Collin Sexton averages 14.6 points, 2 boards and 3.4 assists. He is making 49.1% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Jalen Smith averages 10.3 points, 6.8 boards and 1.2 assists. He is sinking 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

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