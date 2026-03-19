Heat vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Heat vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (44-25) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Miami Heat (38-31) on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5 points.

Heat vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3.5 239.5 -144 +122

Heat vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (74.9%)

Heat vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 41 times in 69 games with a set spread.

In the Lakers' 69 games this season, they have 39 wins against the spread.

Heat games have gone over the total 38 times this season.

Lakers games this season have gone over the total in 36 of 69 opportunities (52.2%).

Against the spread, Miami has performed better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 35 home games, and 20 times in 34 road games.

The Heat have exceeded the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 35 home matchups (54.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 19 of 34 games (55.9%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has been better at home (20-14-1) than on the road (19-15-0).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under 60% of the time at home (21 of 35), and 44.1% of the time away (15 of 34).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 20 points, 9.7 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 50% from the floor.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 11.3 points, 0.6 assists and 9.4 rebounds.

Norman Powell is averaging 22.4 points, 2.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 8.9 points, 6.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33 points for the Lakers, plus 7.9 boards and 8.5 assists.

LeBron James averages 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He is also making 51.4% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Lakers are receiving 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Austin Reaves.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 8.3 boards and 0.9 assists per game. He is sinking 67% of his shots from the field (second in league).

Per game, Jake LaRavia gives the Lakers 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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