Logo
NHL

Devils vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Saturday, the New Jersey Devils play the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (16-7-1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-7-3)
  • Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-144)Flyers (+120)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Devils win (51.7%)

Devils vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +172.

Devils vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Devils versus Flyers game on Nov. 29 has been set at 5.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Devils vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Flyers, New Jersey is the favorite at -144, and Philadelphia is +120 playing on the road.

