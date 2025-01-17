NHL
Devils vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18
On Saturday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Devils vs Flyers Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (26-15-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-6)
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: NHL Network
Devils vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-215)
|Flyers (+176)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (76.8%)
Devils vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-138 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +112.
Devils vs Flyers Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Flyers on January 18, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Devils vs Flyers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Flyers reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-215) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+176) on the road.