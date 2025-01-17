Devils vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

On Saturday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

New Jersey Devils (26-15-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-6)

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-215) Flyers (+176) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (76.8%)

Devils vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-138 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +112.

Devils vs Flyers Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Flyers on January 18, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Devils vs Flyers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Flyers reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-215) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+176) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!