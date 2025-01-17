FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Devils vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

On Saturday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (26-15-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-6)
  • Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-215)Flyers (+176)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (76.8%)

Devils vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-138 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +112.

Devils vs Flyers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Flyers on January 18, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Devils vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Flyers reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-215) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+176) on the road.

