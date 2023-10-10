Desmond Ridder Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Washington Commanders, who have the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league (238.6 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Ridder, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Commanders.

Thinking about playing Ridder this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Ridder vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.54

13.54 Projected Passing Yards: 193.57

193.57 Projected Passing TDs: 1.27

1.27 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.16

13.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridder Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Ridder is currently the 19th-ranked player in fantasy (32nd overall), with 68 total fantasy points (13.6 per game).

During his last three games, Ridder has piled up 721 passing yards (68-of-106) for two passing TDs with two picks, leading to 38.7 fantasy points (12.9 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 19 yards rushing on seven carries with one touchdown.

The highlight of Ridder's fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the Houston Texans, a game when he came through with 10 rushing yards and one TD on four carries (for 26.2 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Desmond Ridder delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (6.2 points) in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for 191 yards and one touchdown with two picks.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Washington has allowed four players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Six players have caught a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has given up at least two receiving TDs to three players this year.

The Commanders have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus Washington this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Commanders this season.

Want more data and analysis on Desmond Ridder? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.