Deshaun Watson Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns will play the Dallas Cowboys -- whose passing defense was ranked fifth in the league last year (187.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Watson's next game versus the Cowboys, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Watson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Watson vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys

Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.08

16.08 Projected Passing Yards: 219.99

219.99 Projected Passing TDs: 1.33

1.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.79

26.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Watson 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Watson picked up 86.9 fantasy points (14.5 per game) -- 37th at his position, 168th in the league.

In Week 3 last season versus the Tennessee Titans, Watson put up a season-best 21.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: 27-of-33 (81.8%), 289 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs.

Watson recorded 20.7 fantasy points (16-of-29 (55.2%), 154 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 5 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD) in Week 1 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, his second-best game last year.

Watson accumulated -1.8 fantasy points -- 1-of-5 (20%), 5 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, in his worst game of the season.

In Week 2 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Watson put up his second-worst fantasy total of the year, 11.6 points, via this stat line: 22-of-40 (55%), 235 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 6 carries, 22 yards.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Against Dallas last season, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Cowboys allowed at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Dallas allowed at least two passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.

Last season, the Cowboys allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Dallas allowed two players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Cowboys allowed 17 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Dallas allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the ground game, one player picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cowboys last season.

In terms of run defense, Dallas allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

Last year, the Cowboys didn't allow any opposing player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

Want more data and analysis on Deshaun Watson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.