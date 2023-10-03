Derrick Henry Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Indianapolis Colts and their 22nd-ranked run defense (126.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Henry's next game against the Colts, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Henry vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.21

15.21 Projected Rushing Yards: 91.30

91.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.74

0.74 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.62

15.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

With 52.8 fantasy points in 2023 (13.2 per game), Henry is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 39th overall.

During his last three games, Henry has delivered 40.9 total fantasy points (13.6 per game), running the ball 58 times for 222 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 26 yards on four receptions (five targets).

The highlight of Henry's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup in which he put up 23.4 fantasy points (22 carries, 122 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Derrick Henry had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, when he put up just 2.0 fantasy points (11 carries, 20 yards).

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this year.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have given up a touchdown catch by five players this season.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

Two players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Colts this season.

