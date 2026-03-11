DePaul vs Georgetown College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 6 seed DePaul Blue Demons (16-15, 8-12 Big East) head into the Big East tournament against the No. 11 seed Georgetown Hoyas (14-17, 6-14 Big East) on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

DePaul vs. Georgetown Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

DePaul vs. Georgetown Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Georgetown win (56.3%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's DePaul-Georgetown spread (DePaul -1.5) or over/under (132.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

DePaul vs. Georgetown: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

DePaul has put together an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgetown has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 19 times.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Georgetown is 10-9 against the spread compared to the 7-6 ATS record DePaul puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Blue Demons have a worse record against the spread (9-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (8-3-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Hoyas have a lower winning percentage at home (.235, 4-13-0 record) than away (.667, 8-4-0).

DePaul has beaten the spread 12 times in 20 conference games.

Georgetown is 10-10-0 against the spread in Big East action this year.

DePaul vs. Georgetown: Moneyline Betting Stats

DePaul has come away with 10 wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Blue Demons have been victorious 10 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -125 or shorter on the moneyline.

Georgetown has gone 5-14 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.3% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, the Hoyas have a 4-13 record (winning only 23.5% of their games).

DePaul has an implied victory probability of 55.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

DePaul vs. Georgetown Head-to-Head Comparison

DePaul scores 70.7 points per game (291st in college basketball) and allows 69.8 (67th in college basketball) for a +29 scoring differential overall.

DePaul's leading scorer, CJ Gunn, is 514th in the nation putting up 13.3 points per game.

Georgetown scores 74.5 points per game (217th in college basketball) and gives up 73.9 (183rd in college basketball) for a +19 scoring differential overall.

KJ Lewis' team-leading 14.9 points per game rank him 306th in college basketball.

The 30.5 rebounds per game the Blue Demons average rank 260th in the nation. Their opponents grab 30.7 per contest.

N.J. Benson tops the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball action).

The Hoyas rank 142nd in the country at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.7 their opponents average.

Caleb Williams averages 5.2 rebounds per game (517th in college basketball) to lead the Hoyas.

DePaul ranks 286th in college basketball with 93.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 88th in college basketball defensively with 91.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hoyas rank 212th in college basketball averaging 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 199th, allowing 95.7 points per 100 possessions.

