Deebo Samuel Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Wideout Deebo Samuel has a matchup against the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league (193.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Washington Commanders play the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Samuel a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Eagles? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Deebo Samuel Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.14

37.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

Samuel is currently the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position (115th overall), posting 114.1 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

In his last three games, Samuel has totaled 146 yards and zero scores on eight catches (13 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 17.1 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during that period.

Samuel has compiled 237 receiving yards and zero scores on 17 catches (26 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 25.9 points (5.2 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Samuel's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, when he piled up 15.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Deebo Samuel had his worst game of the season in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he posted just 1.2 fantasy points (1 reception, 1 yard).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Philadelphia this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Eagles this year.

Only three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of eight players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Philadelphia this year.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Eagles have allowed only two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 14 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have given up at least two rushing TDs to only three players this year.

