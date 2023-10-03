DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Indianapolis Colts and their 28th-ranked passing defense (263.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more details on Hopkins, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Colts.

Hopkins vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.63

9.63 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.71

70.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Hopkins Fantasy Performance

With 21.6 fantasy points this season (5.4 per game), Hopkins is the 55th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 134th among all players.

During his last three games Hopkins has been targeted 18 times, with 11 receptions for 151 yards and zero TDs, leading to 15.1 fantasy points (5.0 per game) during that period.

The peak of Hopkins' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, when he caught seven balls on 13 targets for 65 yards, good for 6.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, DeAndre Hopkins' matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 4.0 fantasy points. He had four receptions for 40 yards on the day.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Colts have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed a TD reception by five players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Indianapolis this year.

Two players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Colts have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

