De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Running back De'Von Achane has a matchup against the 23rd-ranked run defense in the NFL (133 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Miami Dolphins meet the New York Jets, Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Achane for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Jets? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Achane this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

De'Von Achane Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Game Date: September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.17

65.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 35.30

35.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

With 40.8 fantasy points in 2025 (13.6 per game), Achane is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 36th overall.

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Achane posted 9.1 fantasy points, carrying 12 times for 62 yards (5.2 yards per carry) with seven receptions for 29 yards as a receiver.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this year.

New York has allowed at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

The Jets have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

New York's defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against New York this season.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jets this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on De'Von Achane? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.