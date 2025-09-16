De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

In Week 3 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), RB De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins will play the Buffalo Bills, who have the 31st-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (169 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Achane worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Bills? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

De'Von Achane Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.79

68.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.47

27.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

Achane has been one of the best players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking fifth with 15.9 fantasy points per game (31.7 total points). He is 28th in fantasy points among all players.

Through two games this season, Achane has 31.7 total fantasy points, toting the ball 18 times for 85 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 112 yards on 11 catches (14 targets) with two TDs.

Last week against the New England Patriots, Achane carried the ball 11 times for 30 yards (2.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown with eight catches (on 10 targets) for 92 yardswith one touchdown as a receiver, good for 18.2 fantasy points.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not let a player put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Buffalo has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bills this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on De'Von Achane?