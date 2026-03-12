Davidson vs Loyola Chicago College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 6 seed Davidson Wildcats (19-12, 10-8 A-10) head into the A-10 tournament against the No. 14 seed Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-23, 4-14 A-10) on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Davidson vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Davidson vs. Loyola Chicago Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Davidson win (86%)

Before you wager on Thursday's Davidson-Loyola Chicago spread (Davidson -6.5) or over/under (132.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Davidson vs. Loyola Chicago: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Davidson is 15-14-0 ATS this season.

Loyola Chicago has compiled a 12-20-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Loyola Chicago is 8-8 against the spread compared to the 3-2 ATS record Davidson puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Wildcats sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-9-0) than they do in away games (7-4-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Ramblers have a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 6-10-0 record) than on the road (.400, 4-6-0).

Davidson's record against the spread in conference action is 9-9-0.

Loyola Chicago's A-10 record against the spread is 10-9-0.

Davidson vs. Loyola Chicago: Moneyline Betting Stats

Davidson has come away with 10 wins in the 15 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Wildcats have been a -275 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Loyola Chicago has been the moneyline underdog 23 total times this season. Loyola Chicago has finished 5-18 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer, the Ramblers have a 3-13 record (winning only 18.8% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Davidson has a 73.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Davidson vs. Loyola Chicago Head-to-Head Comparison

Davidson is outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game with a +149 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.4 points per game (267th in college basketball) and gives up 67.6 per contest (34th in college basketball).

Roberts Blums leads Davidson, averaging 12.0 points per game (712th in the nation).

Loyola Chicago's -291 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.0 points per game (345th in college basketball) while allowing 76.1 per outing (237th in college basketball).

Loyola Chicago's leading scorer, Miles Rubin, ranks 901st in the country, putting up 11.0 points per game.

The 30.3 rebounds per game the Wildcats average rank 270th in the country. Their opponents grab 30.5 per outing.

Josh Scovens leads the Wildcats with 4.0 rebounds per game (1021st in college basketball action).

The Ramblers record 30.6 rebounds per game (258th in college basketball), compared to the 30.1 of their opponents.

Rubin is 154th in college basketball with 7.0 rebounds per game, leading the Ramblers.

Davidson's 99.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 148th in college basketball, and the 92.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 101st in college basketball.

The Ramblers rank 325th in college basketball with 90.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 341st defensively with 102.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

