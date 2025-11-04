David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will meet the Washington Commanders and their 22nd-ranked rushing defense (124.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Montgomery's next game against the Commanders, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

David Montgomery Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.28

45.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.86

13.86 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Montgomery is currently the 20th-ranked player in fantasy (66th overall), with 82.2 total fantasy points (10.3 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Montgomery has totaled 19.0 fantasy points (6.3 per game) as he's run for 85 yards and scored one touchdown on 28 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 65 yards on six grabs (nine targets).

Montgomery has put up 37.4 fantasy points (7.5 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 162 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 55 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 71 yards on seven grabs (11 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Montgomery's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 outburst versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he went off for 151 rushing yards and two TDs on 12 carries (for 28.4 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed one balls (on one target) for 13 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, David Montgomery disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, when he managed only 1.2 fantasy points (9 carries, 12 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Commanders have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Washington has allowed at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed over 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Washington has allowed at least one rushing TD to seven players this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Commanders this year.

