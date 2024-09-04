David Montgomery Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery will be up against the team with last year's 12th-ranked run defense, the Los Angeles Rams (106.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Montgomery, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Rams.

Montgomery vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.37

10.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.53

51.53 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.65

0.65 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.58

9.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 191.2 fantasy points (13.7 per game) in 2023, Montgomery ranked 35th in the NFL and ninth at his position.

Montgomery picked up 32.1 fantasy points -- 32 carries, 121 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game last season, in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 5 versus the Carolina Panthers, Montgomery posted 18.9 fantasy points (his second-best total last season), via these numbers: 19 carries, 109 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, Montgomery ended up with 3.3 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 14 yards. That happened in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Montgomery picked up 4.7 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 33 yards -- in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his second-worst performance of the year.

Rams Defensive Performance

Last year, Los Angeles allowed five quarterbacks to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Rams allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Los Angeles allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Rams allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Los Angeles gave up more than 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

Against the Rams last season, 22 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Los Angeles allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Rams allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player last season.

In terms of run defense, Los Angeles gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Rams didn't allow two or more rushing touchdowns to any opposing players last year.

