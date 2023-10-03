Davante Adams Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams will match up with the 10th-ranked pass defense of the Green Bay Packers (197.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Is Adams a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Packers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Adams vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: October 9, 2023

October 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.37

13.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 93.31

93.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.68

Adams Fantasy Performance

Adams is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player at his position (45th overall), posting 57.7 total fantasy points (14.4 per game).

In his last three games, Adams has totaled 331 yards and three scores on 27 catches (41 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 51.1 fantasy points (17.0 per game) during that period.

From a fantasy standpoint, Davante Adams disappointed his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, when he mustered only 6.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay is yet to allow someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Packers this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than one touchdown in a game against Green Bay this year.

Green Bay has allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Four players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD versus Green Bay this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Packers this season.

