Davante Adams Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Wideout Davante Adams faces a matchup against the 31st-ranked passing defense in the league (263.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his New York Jets play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Adams vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.04

67.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.57

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Adams is currently the 34th-ranked fantasy player (126th overall), putting up 90.2 total fantasy points (nine per game).

In his last three games, Adams has totaled 209 receiving yards and one touchdown on 18 catches (27 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 26.9 (9.0 per game) during that stretch.

Adams has racked up 26.9 total fantasy points (9.0 per game) in his last five games, catching 18 balls (on 27 targets) for 209 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Adams' fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, when he compiled 17.0 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he hauled in nine balls (on 12 targets) for 110 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Davante Adams had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he tallied just 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed four players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed two or more TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Jaguars have allowed four players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Jacksonville has given up over 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

Four players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jaguars this year.

A total of 13 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Jacksonville this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Jaguars this season.

