Davante Adams Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Wideout Davante Adams is looking at a matchup versus the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league (214.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his New York Jets take on the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Adams worth considering for his next game versus the Seahawks? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Adams vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks

New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.22

61.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

With 60.7 fantasy points in 2024 (7.6 per game), Adams is the 52nd-ranked player at the WR position and 165th among all players.

In his last three games, Adams has compiled 209 receiving yards and one touchdown on 18 catches (27 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 26.9 (9.0 per game) during that stretch.

Adams has ammassed 209 receiving yards and one touchdown on 18 catches (27 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 26.9 (9.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Adams' fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Baltimore Ravens, when he put up 17.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Davante Adams' matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 3.0 fantasy points. He had three receptions for 30 yards on the day.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Seattle has allowed five players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Seahawks this season.

A total of six players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed a touchdown reception by 13 players this season.

Seattle has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

