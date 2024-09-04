Davante Adams Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams will be up against the team with last season's 30th-ranked passing defense, the Los Angeles Chargers (249.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

For more info on Adams, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Chargers.

Thinking about playing Adams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Adams vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.88

8.88 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.16

65.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Adams picked up 162.4 fantasy points (9.6 per game) -- 14th at his position, 58th in the NFL.

Adams picked up 29.2 fantasy points -- 13 catches, 172 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 3 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best performance last season, Adams picked up 24.6 fantasy points -- via 13 receptions, 126 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 17 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

In what was his worst game of the year, Adams finished with 0.4 fantasy points -- one reception, four yards, on six targets. That was in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams recorded 1.1 fantasy points -- one catch, 11 yards, on seven targets -- in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Last season, Los Angeles allowed five quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Chargers allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Los Angeles allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Chargers last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Los Angeles last season, seven players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Chargers allowed 24 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Against Los Angeles last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Chargers allowed one player to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Los Angeles last season, 16 players rushed for at least one TD.

Two players ran for multiple scores in a game against the Chargers last year.

Want more data and analysis on Davante Adams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.