Darren Waller Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Darren Waller and the New York Giants will play the Miami Dolphins and their 25th-ranked passing defense (251 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more details on Waller, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Dolphins.

Thinking about playing Waller this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Waller vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.77

5.77 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.85

44.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Waller Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Waller is currently the 16th-ranked player in fantasy (171st overall), with 15.3 total fantasy points (3.8 per game).

During his last three games Waller has been targeted 18 times, with 12 receptions for 117 yards and zero TDs, resulting in 11.7 fantasy points (3.9 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Waller's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance versus the Arizona Cardinals, a game when he went off for six catches and 76 receiving yards (7.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Darren Waller stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers, grabbing three passes on seven targets for 20 yards (2.0 fantasy points).

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has given up more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Dolphins have given up a TD catch by five players this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Miami this year.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Dolphins this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Darren Waller? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.