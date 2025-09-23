Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts will meet the Los Angeles Rams and their sixth-ranked pass defense (165.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Jones a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Rams? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Daniel Jones Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Passing Yards: 212.30

212.30 Projected Passing TDs: 1.26

1.26 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.09

26.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Jones Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Jones has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 22.7 fantasy points per game (68.1 total points). Overall, he is fourth in fantasy points.

Last week against the Tennessee Titans, Jones put up 15.8 fantasy points, racking up 228 passing yards with one touchdown and zero picks while chipping in 27 rushing yards with his legs.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles is yet to allow a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Four players have caught a TD pass against the Rams this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Los Angeles this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Rams this season.

