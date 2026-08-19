Daniel Jones 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is the 24th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 226.4 points a year ago (17th among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

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Daniel Jones Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jones' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 226.4 19 14 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 231.1 28 23

Daniel Jones 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins -- Jones finished with 29.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 22-of-29 (75.9%), 272 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 26 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Dolphins 29.5 22-for-29 272 1 0 2 Week 2 Broncos 22.8 23-for-34 316 1 0 1 Week 3 @Titans 15.8 18-for-25 228 1 0 0 Week 4 @Rams 10.4 24-for-33 262 1 2 0 Week 5 Raiders 16.7 20-for-29 212 2 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 22.5 22-for-30 212 2 1 1 Week 7 @Chargers 22.2 23-for-34 288 2 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Daniel Jones and the Colts Receiving Corps

Jones completed 68% of his passes to throw for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how a few of Jones' possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Alec Pierce 84 47 1003 6 8 Tyler Warren 112 76 817 4 19 Keenan Allen 122 81 777 4 15

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