Daniel Jones 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is the 24th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 226.4 points a year ago (17th among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.
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Daniel Jones Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Jones' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|226.4
|19
|14
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|231.1
|28
|23
Daniel Jones 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins -- Jones finished with 29.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 22-of-29 (75.9%), 272 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 26 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|29.5
|22-for-29
|272
|1
|0
|2
|Week 2
|Broncos
|22.8
|23-for-34
|316
|1
|0
|1
|Week 3
|@Titans
|15.8
|18-for-25
|228
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Rams
|10.4
|24-for-33
|262
|1
|2
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|16.7
|20-for-29
|212
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|22.5
|22-for-30
|212
|2
|1
|1
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|22.2
|23-for-34
|288
|2
|0
|0
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Daniel Jones and the Colts Receiving Corps
Jones completed 68% of his passes to throw for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how a few of Jones' possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Alec Pierce
|84
|47
|1003
|6
|8
|Tyler Warren
|112
|76
|817
|4
|19
|Keenan Allen
|122
|81
|777
|4
|15
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