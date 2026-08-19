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Daniel Jones 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Daniel Jones 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is the 24th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) entering this season, after picking up 226.4 points a year ago (17th among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

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Daniel Jones Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jones' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points226.41914
2026 Projected Fantasy Points231.12823

Daniel Jones 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 1 versus the Miami Dolphins -- Jones finished with 29.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 22-of-29 (75.9%), 272 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 26 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Dolphins29.522-for-29272102
Week 2Broncos22.823-for-34316101
Week 3@Titans15.818-for-25228100
Week 4@Rams10.424-for-33262120
Week 5Raiders16.720-for-29212200
Week 6Cardinals22.522-for-30212211
Week 7@Chargers22.223-for-34288200

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Daniel Jones and the Colts Receiving Corps

Jones completed 68% of his passes to throw for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how a few of Jones' possible receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Alec Pierce8447100368
Tyler Warren11276817419
Keenan Allen12281777415

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Want more data and analysis on Daniel Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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