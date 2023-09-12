Dameon Pierce Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce will take on the team with last season's 21st-ranked run defense, the Indianapolis Colts (124.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Pierce worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Colts? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Pierce vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.16

10.16 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.12

63.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.07

13.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Pierce 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Pierce picked up 136.4 fantasy points (10.5 per game) -- 28th at his position, 79th in the NFL.

In his one game so far this year, Pierce had 38 rushing yards on 11 attempts and zero touchdowns, ending up with 4.7 fantasy points.

In his best game last year -- Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers -- Pierce accumulated 19.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 14 carries, 131 yards, 1 TD.

Pierce accumulated 17.3 fantasy points in Week 5 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (26 carries, 99 yards, 1 TD) in his second-best game last season.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins -- Pierce accumulated 1.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: 5 carries, 8 yards.

Pierce recorded 1.7 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 8 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 11 versus the Washington Commanders).

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis allowed over 300 passing yards to one QB last year.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Colts last season.

Through the air last season, Indianapolis allowed at least two passing touchdowns to eight opposing QBs.

Versus the Colts last year, three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Indianapolis gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Colts last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Indianapolis last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Colts allowed two players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Indianapolis last season, 16 players rushed for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Colts allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

