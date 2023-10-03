Dallas Goedert Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will take on the sixth-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Rams (184.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Goedert for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Goedert vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.36

6.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.55

45.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Goedert Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Goedert is currently the 37th-ranked fantasy player (233rd overall), tallying 8.8 total fantasy points (2.2 per game).

In his last three games, Goedert has racked up 8.8 total fantasy points (2.9 per game), hauling in 13 balls (on 18 targets) for 88 yards and zero touchdowns.

The highlight of Goedert's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 4.1 fantasy points.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Rams have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

