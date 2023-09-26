Dallas Goedert Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Tight end Dallas Goedert has a matchup against the 13th-ranked pass defense in the league (203.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more information on Goedert, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Commanders.

Thinking about playing Goedert this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Goedert vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.19

5.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.33

39.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Goedert Fantasy Performance

With 6.3 fantasy points in 2023 (2.1 per game), Goedert is the 39th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 240th overall.

Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Goedert reeled in five balls on seven targets for 41 yards, good for 4.1 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Commanders have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Washington this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Commanders this season.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this year.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Commanders this year.

Washington has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

The Commanders have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Dallas Goedert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.