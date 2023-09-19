Dallas Goedert Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Dallas Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their 23rd-ranked pass defense (248.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

Is Goedert a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Buccaneers? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Goedert vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.96

5.96 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.22

45.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Goedert Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Goedert is currently the 53rd-ranked fantasy player (290th overall), posting 2.2 total fantasy points (1.1 per game).

In two games this season, Goedert has been targeted eight times, with six receptions for 22 yards and zero TDs, leading to 2.2 fantasy points.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Goedert put up 2.2 fantasy points, recording six receptions on seven targets for 22 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two TDs in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

A total of two players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Buccaneers this year.

