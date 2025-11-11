Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), WR Wan'Dale Robinson and the New York Giants will meet the Green Bay Packers, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (195.4 yards allowed per game).

Is Robinson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Packers? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Wan'Dale Robinson Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.97

51.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson is the 29th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 104th overall, as he has posted 72.4 total fantasy points (7.2 per game).

In his last three games, Robinson has compiled 15.6 total fantasy points (5.2 per game), hauling in 18 balls (on 26 targets) for 156 yards and zero touchdowns.

Robinson has been targeted 45 times, with 30 receptions for 335 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has posted 39.5 fantasy points (7.9 per game) during that stretch.

From a fantasy standpoint, Wan'Dale Robinson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, when he mustered only 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed just one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Green Bay this season.

The Packers have given up at least three passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this season.

Green Bay has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Packers have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Green Bay has given up two or more receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Packers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD against Green Bay this season.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Packers this season.

