Dak Prescott Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their 32nd-ranked passing defense (299.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Prescott for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Chargers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Prescott vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: October 16, 2023

October 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.89

17.89 Projected Passing Yards: 250.29

250.29 Projected Passing TDs: 1.97

1.97 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.59

9.59 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Prescott is currently the 21st-ranked fantasy player (45th overall), putting up 58.9 total fantasy points (11.8 per game).

Over his last three games, Prescott has put up 33.0 fantasy points (11.0 per game), as he's piled up 663 yards on 67-of-98 passing with three touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 25 rushing yards on five carries.

The peak of Prescott's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the New York Jets, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 19.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Dak Prescott delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (4.3 points) last week against the San Francisco 49ers, passing for 153 yards and one touchdown with three picks.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Chargers have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed six players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Chargers have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of five players have run for at least one TD against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

