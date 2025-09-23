Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be up against the seventh-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (168.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Prescott for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Packers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Dak Prescott Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Passing Yards: 240.78

240.78 Projected Passing TDs: 1.49

1.49 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.79

6.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Prescott Fantasy Performance

Prescott has put up 41.9 fantasy points in 2025 (14.0 per game), which ranks him 18th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 31 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Prescott put up 12.0 fantasy points, racking up 251 passing yards with one touchdown and two picks.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay is yet to allow a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has given up at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Packers have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Green Bay this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Packers have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Green Bay has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

The Packers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

