Dak Prescott Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Quarterback Dak Prescott is looking at a matchup versus the third-ranked pass defense in the league (174.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Prescott for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Chargers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Prescott this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Dak Prescott Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.3

19.3 Projected Passing Yards: 253.17

253.17 Projected Passing TDs: 1.91

1.91 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.90

19.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Prescott Fantasy Performance

Prescott has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fifth with 19.4 fantasy points per game (271.2 total points). He is sixth in fantasy points among all players.

Through his last three games, Prescott has connected on 81-of-124 throws for 990 yards, with three passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 51.0 total fantasy points (17.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 14 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Prescott has compiled 102.4 fantasy points (20.5 per game) in his last five games, completing 129-of-193 throws for 1,612 yards, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 19 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The peak of Prescott's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 performance versus the Green Bay Packers, a game where he went off for 319 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero picks (for 31.0 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Dak Prescott delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (6.6 points) in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, throwing for 188 yards and zero touchdowns with two picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chargers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Only two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Los Angeles this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed just two players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have caught a TD pass against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least two receiving TDs to only one player this season.

The Chargers have allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Dak Prescott? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.